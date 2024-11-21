WI vs BAN Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch West Indies vs Bangladesh live on TV, online in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY WI vs BAN Test live streaming and telecast details

WI vs BAN​: West Indies will be hosting the struggling Bangladesh side in the first Test match starting on November 22 in North Sound. Both teams have struggled in red-ball cricket in 2024 and will look to find some momentum ahead of the new year in the two-match bilateral series.

Bangladesh will be without their captain Najmul Shanto and the veteran wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim but have named a strong bowling unit in their 15-member squad. West Indies welcome back pacers Jayden Seales and Shamar Joseph in the red-ball cricket but need some strong displays of form from the inexperienced batting attack.

WI vs BAN​ 1st Test live streaming and telecast

When is the WI vs BAN first Test starting?

The first Test match between West Indies and Bangladesh begins on Friday, November 22.

At what time does the WI vs BAN first Test match begin?

The West Indies and Bangladesh first Test match will begin at 07:30 PM IST (10:00 AM Local Time).

WI vs BAN first Test match venue

The first Test match between West Indies and Bangladesh will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

Where can you watch the WI vs BAN first Test match live on TV?

Unfortunately, there is no official live telecast announced for the Bangladesh tour of West Indies 2024 for Indian cricket fans.

Where can you watch the WI vs BAN first Test live online in India?

The 1st Test match between West Indies and Bangladesh is available for live streaming on the FanCode application and website for India-based users. West Indies fans can watch the game on ESPN Caribbean and Bangladesh-based users can enjoy the live streaming on the Toffee digital platform.

West Indies vs Bangladesh playing XIs:

West Indies playing XI: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Mikyle Louis, Keacy Carty, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Shamar Joseph.

Bangladesh likely XI: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Shahadat Hossain, Litton Das (wk), Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Taijul Islam, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud.