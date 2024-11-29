WI vs BAN Pitch Report: How will surface at Sabina Park for West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd test play?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd Test pitch report

WI vs BAN Pitch Report: The West Indies cricket team is set to host the struggling Bangladesh in the second and last Test match at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica starting on November 30. The hosts will look to seal the Test series win after an emphatic win in the first match in North Sound.

Kraigg Brathwaite's side overpowered the Bangla Tigers with a dominant bowling display from the fast bowlers in both innings in the first match. All-rounder Justin Greaves registered his maiden Test hundred to lead the Caribbean side to a huge 201-run win.

Bangladesh are likely to bring in the young speedster Nahid Rana in place of Shoriful Islam as the pitch at Sabina Park is likely to offer more pace with a new ball. The hosts are unlikely to tinker with their winning combination.

Sabina Park Pitch Report for WI vs BAN 2nd Test

The pitch at Sabina Park offers a perfectly balanced surface for red-ball cricket. Teams usually score big totals here with an average first innings score of 317 in Test cricket. Fans can expect a good seam and bounce with a new ball but the batters are likely to dominate the match after settling down.

Kingston, Jamaica Test Numbers Game

Matches played - 55

Matches won batting first - 18

Matches won bowling first - 22

Average 1st innings score - 317

Average 2nd innings score - 332

Average 3rd innings score - 235

Average 4th innings score - 149

Highest total - 849/10 by England vs West Indies

Lowest total - 83/10 by West Indies vs England

WI vs BAN 2nd Test Predicted Playing XIs

West Indies Playing XI - Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Mikyle Louis, Keacy Carty, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Shamar Joseph.

Bangladesh Playing XI - Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mahidul Islam, Mominul Haque, Shahadat Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Litton Das (wk), Jaker Ali, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana.