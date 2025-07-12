WI vs AUS pitch report: How will surface in Sabina Park play for Day-Night third Test? West Indies will host Australia for the third Test at the Sabina Park in Kingston. It will be a Day-Night match, starting at 12 am IST. Check out the pitch report ahead of the blockbuster clash.

Kingston:

After months of uncertainty, the scheduled day-night Test at Sabina Park, Jamaica, between West Indies and Australia will go ahead. On July 9, the stadium’s lights were switched on, giving players and officials a chance to adjust to the new conditions ahead of the West Indies vs Australia Test starting July 12.

Both teams practised under lights, with Australian batters and fielders getting used to the pink ball against black sight screens, while the West Indies prepared on the following day, with match referee Javagal Srinath monitoring. The decision to host the pink-ball Test was officially confirmed by Jamaican Minister Olivia Grange, signalling strong local support for the event, which will feature performances from local and international artists.

However, ticket sales have been disappointing so far, with the George Headley Stand blocked off due to low interest. A modest crowd of touring Australian fans is expected to bring some energy, though the series has already been won by Australia.

Meanwhile, Australia ace pacer Mitchell Starc will play his 100th Test at Sabina Park. He also has a very good opportunity to become the fourth Australia cricketer to clinch 400 or more wickets in the format. He is only five wickets short of reaching the figure. Nathan Lyon can also surpass Glenn McGrath for most wickets for Australia. He will climb to number two. However, it needs to be seen if the spinner features in the pink-ball Test.

West Indies vs Australia Pitch Report:

The pitch at Sabina Park is expected to be green with live grass and a dry surface, with the pink Dukes ball expected to influence play significantly. Kingston’s hot and humid days will likely give bowlers an edge in the cooler, breezy evenings under lights, setting the stage. Batting is often difficult in the Twilight and that is one thing that both teams need to take care of. Interestingly, no Pink Ball Test has ever finished on level terms. Batting first will be wise.