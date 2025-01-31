Why was Harshit Rana allowed to bowl despite not being in Playing XI for IND vs ENG 4th T20I?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh.

Indian pacer Harshit Rana was allowed to bowl despite not being in the Playing XI for India vs England 4th T20I at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Friday, January 31.

Rana came to bowl in the 12th over of the second innings when India were defending 181. Rana took a wicket in his first over as he got Liam Livingstone caught behind on a short of length outside off.

How was Harshit Rana allowed to bowl?

Meanwhile, Harshit Rana was a concussion substitute for Shivam Dube. All-rounder Dube had got hit in the first innings off a short ball from Jamie Overton. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the development. "Update - Harshit Rana is the concussion substitute for Shivam Dube," BCCI wrote in a post on social media platform X.

England had opted to bowl first. "We are gonna bowl first this evening. It feels like a great atmosphere already, the series is nicely set-up. Very happy with that performance, we have areas to improve but happy to get the win. Little bit unsure (about what total to chase) to be the honest with the dew, if it will come in or not. We have two changes - Mahmood for Wood, Bethell for Smith," Buttler said at the toss.

"It is all about coming here and playing good brand of cricket. Stick to the basics. We have left that game in Rajkot. Hopefully we put up an entertaining show for this crowd. Little bit on the drier, put runs on the board and defend. Arshdeep comes in place of Shami, Rinku comes in for Jurel and we have had some firepower - Shivam Dube comes in for Washington Sundar," Suryakumar Yadav said at the toss.