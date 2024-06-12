Why USA were handed five-run penalty during crucial T20 World Cup 2024 game against India?

Follow us on Image Source : AP Corey Anderson and Shivam Dube during the IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 game in New York

The United States suffered a morale blow in the crucial stage of the T20 World Cup 2024 game against India in New York on Wednesday, June 12. The officials handed the USA a five-run penalty when they were defending 35 runs in 30 balls at Nassau County International Stadium.

On-field umpire Paul Reiffel signalled for the five-run penalty after a talk with the USA's stand-in skipper Aaron Jones. Umpires pointed out that the USA took more than a minute between overs on three different occasions which caused them to bring a stop clock rule. According to the rule, the team gets five runs deducted from their total after taking a more than minute between overs for three times in an innings.

"As per stop clock rule, the fielding side is expected to start a new over within 60 seconds of the completion of the previous over," the ICC rulebook states. "An electronic clock, counting down from 60 to zero, will be displayed on the ground, with the onus on the third umpire to determine the start of the clock.

"The failure of the fielding side to be ready to bowl the first ball of their next over within the stipulated 60 seconds of the previous over being completed attracts two warnings. Subsequent breaches would lead to a five-run penalty per incident."

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.

USA playing XI: Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir, Andries Gous (wk), Aaron Jones (c), Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan.

More to follow...