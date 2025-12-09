Why is Sanju Samson not playing for India vs South Africa in 1st T20I? Sanju Samson has been left out of India's playing XI for the first T20I against South Africa at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. Jitesh Sharma has been preferred in the line-up but why is Samson not playing? Here's the reason:

Cuttack:

The five-match T20I series between India and South Africa got underway today, with the opening game being played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. On expected lines, all eyes were on India's playing XI and the hosts continued to prefer all-rounders, even as Sanju Samson didn't find a place in the line-up. India preferred Jitesh Sharma as a wicketkeeper in the playing XI, even as Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill also made their comeback in the team.

Samson was originally an opener but Gill's comeback pushed him down the order. However, after limited chances in the middle-order, he was dropped during the series against Australia and continues to find himself out of the team, despite being in the squad. Moreover, Hardik returning to the XI also played a role in Samson not being considered with the former batting at six while Shivam Dube will mostly bat at five.

Samson is not a natural finisher and Jitesh suits more to the role and hence, the latter has been preferred in the playing XI.

South Africa won the toss and opt to bowl in the first T20I

Meanwhile, South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to bowl first in the series opener. As for India, apart from Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav has also been benched as India have preferred Arshdeep Singh in their playing XI.

"Suryakumar Yadav: That’s okay. I mean, we were a little confused looking at the wicket. Yesterday, it was looking a little more greener, but today we were a little confused. But it’s okay, we’re happy to bat first. It gives a good challenge to put runs on the board and come out here and defend. I mean, see, it (dew factor) becomes a little challenging for the bowlers - you can’t run away from the fact," Surya said at the toss.

Playing XIs

India - Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh.

South Africa - Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje