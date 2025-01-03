Friday, January 03, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Why is Rohit Sharma not playing for India in 5th Test against Australia in Sydney?

Why is Rohit Sharma not playing for India in 5th Test against Australia in Sydney?

India won the toss and elected to bat first in the fifth and final Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday, January 3. The visitors made a couple of changes to their playing XI with the biggest one of captain Rohit Sharma, who after a woeful run of form didn't find a place.

Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Published : Jan 03, 2025 5:04 IST, Updated : Jan 03, 2025 5:15 IST
India's regular Test captain Rohit Sharma didn't find a
Image Source : GETTY India's regular Test captain Rohit Sharma didn't find a place in the playing XI for the Sydney Test

Team India pulled the plug on regular captain Rohit Sharma as the vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah walked out for the toss for the fifth and final Test against Australia in Sydney on Friday, January 3. Rohit, who has been woefully out of touch, has averaged 6.2 in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy in five innings and given all the reports and speculations in the build-up to the New Year's Test, it seemed like the penny had finally dropped. 

Interestingly, Rohit's name was not even in the squad as one couldn't find his name on the team sheet (featuring 16 names) and he didn't even walk out for the national anthem. The official word, however, was 'opted to rest'.

"Our captain has shown leadership by opting to rest in this game. That shows there's a lot of unity in this team. There's no selfishness. Whatever is in the team's best interest, we are looking to do that," Bumrah said at the toss after the coin fell in the visitors' favour. The terminology suggests that Rohit is still in the Test plans but given how things have panned out, the way coach Gautam Gambhir spoke at the press conference and of course the numerous reports and sources, things don't look good for the regular skipper as far as his place in the Test team is concerned.

Bumrah reckoned that it would be a good wicket to bat on once the openers are able to play out the initial period, given the overcast conditions in Sydney at the start of the game. 

Rohit, however, wasn't the only change in the Indian team. Pacer Prasidh Krishna was playing his first Test in a year as he replaced injured Akash Deep, who was ruled out due to a back issue. Australia, on the other hand, also made a change by bringing in Beau Webster for out-of-form Mitchell Marsh as the world Test champions will be keen to land the first blow with the ball under helpful conditions.

Related Stories
IND vs AUS 5th Test weather report: Will rain affect the India-Australia match in Sydney?

IND vs AUS 5th Test weather report: Will rain affect the India-Australia match in Sydney?

IND vs AUS 5th Test Live: Rohit-less India opt to bat first after winning toss, make two changes

IND vs AUS 5th Test Live: Rohit-less India opt to bat first after winning toss, make two changes

India's record in 4 Test matches Rohit Sharma missed as captain ahead of Sydney showdown

India's record in 4 Test matches Rohit Sharma missed as captain ahead of Sydney showdown

Playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Australia: Sam Konstas, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement