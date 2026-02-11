Why is Mitchell Marsh not playing for Australia vs Ireland in T20 World Cup 2026? Australia locked horns against Ireland today to start their campaign in the T20 World Cup. However, their captain Mitchell Marsh didn't walk out for the toss and Travis Head is leading the Aussies in the clash. Here's why Marsh is not playing in Australia's T20 World Cup opener.

Colombo:

Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh didn't walk out for the toss in their opening game of the T20 World Cup against Ireland. Travis Head is leading Australia at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and this has left many perplexed as Marsh was appointed the captain of the team for the mega event.

The main reason for Marsh not featuring in the Ireland clash is that he suffered a groin injury during training earlier this week. He sustained a direct blow to his groin and is experiencing pain and discomfort which has also restricted his movement. "Marsh is experiencing ongoing pain and discomfort which is restricting his movement.

"Scans have confirmed internal testicular bleeding, and he will require a period of rest and rehabilitation. His return to play will be guided by symptom resolution and medical advice," Cricket Australia confirmed in its official release.

Australia win toss and opt to bat

As for the match, Australia won the toss and opted to bat first. Travis Head also confirmed Marsh's injury at the toss in a light manner which proves that the injury is not serious. However, no timeline has been mentioned yet regarding the captain's return to action. Moreover, the selectors have also called up Steve Smith as cover who will now travel to Sri Lanka to acclimatise and prepare, should his services be required.

"Yeah, there’s been a couple (niggles), unfortunately. Marsh copped a blow at training a couple of days ago and no one’s been willing to massage it out for him. So he’s the unfortunate one," Head said at the toss.

Playing XIs

Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling(c), Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, Benjamin Calitz, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head(c), Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Nathan Ellis, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Adam Zampa

