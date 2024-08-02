Why is Hardik Pandya not playing IND vs SL ODI series?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Hardik Pandya

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are playing the ODIs for the first time today in the first match against Sri Lanka in Colombo. However, all-rounder Hardik Pandya isn't part of the team for this series despite playing two T20Is of the three-match series. He was rested from the third T20I that ended in a tie and India won in the super over.

For the unversed, Hardik opted not to play this series for personal reasons and he had informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the team management as well before. Accordingly, he was only selected for the T20 leg of the tour and is likely to be in action next in the T20I series at home against Bangladesh in October.

In the T20I series, Hardik scored 31 runs in two matches and picked up two wickets in the six overs he sent down. Interestingly, he had to play under Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy in this series with the new management and selectors confirming that they wanted to manage Hardik's workload.

Hardik Pandya also played a crucial role for India at the T20 World Cup which the men in blue won ending the 11-year drought of ICC trophies. He bowled the last over of the final against South Africa defending 16 runs and dismissing David Miller of the very first ball thanks to the sensational catch from Suryakumar Yadav. Meanwhile, Pandya will next feature in ODIs next year at home against England just before the Champions Trophy.

Playing XIs

India - Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

Sri Lanka - Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Asitha Fernando, Akila Dananjaya, Mohamed Shiraz