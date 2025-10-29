Why is Hardik Pandya not playing for India vs Australia in 1st T20I? The much-awaited five-match T20I series between India and Australia got underway today with the first T20I being played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. India are missing their all-rounder Hardik Pandya, which certainly hampers the balance of the XI. Here's the reason why he isn't playing:

Canberra:

The five-match T20I series between India and Australia started today at the Manuka Oval in Canberra, even as the hosts' captain, Mitchell Marsh, won the toss and opted to bowl first. Meanwhile, India are banking on their all-rounders to deliver yet again, increasing their overall batting depth. But their main all-rounder, Hardik Pandya, is missing from the playing XI as he is injured and has already been ruled out of the series.

For the unversed, Hardik sustained a hamstring injury during the Super Four clash of the Asia Cup against Sri Lanka and even missed the final against arch-rivals Pakistan. He delivered only one over in the game against Sri Lanka and didn't field for the rest of the innings, and since then, has failed to recover on time for the T20I series against Australia. He also missed the ODI series that concluded recently, which Australia won by a margin of 2-1.

India leave out Arshdeep Singh

Meanwhile, India have left out Arshdeep Singh yet again despite conditions warranting him to play. Among the all-rounders, Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy both have not found a place in the line-up with the latter yet to recover completely from the quadriceps injury sustained during the second ODI in Adelaide.

"We wanted to bat first as the wicket could get slightly slower as the game goes on. They know what is to be done, know the roles really well. Big headache, good headache to have," Surya was happy to lose the toss and bat first. "Looks like a good wicket, always is a nice wicket when we come here. It's exciting. All teams now pushing their bill towards the World Cup," Mitchell Marsh said at the toss.

Playing XIs

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Philippe, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood