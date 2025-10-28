Why is Fakhar Zaman not playing in PAK vs SA 1st T20I despite featuring in Asia Cup? Explained Fakhar Zaman was not part of the Pakistan team that face South Africa in a three-match T20I series. Zaman missed out as Babar Azam returns to the T20I side for the series. Meanwhile, Mike Hesson had revealed why Zaman was not picked in the squad.

New Delhi:

Fakhar Zaman missed out on the T20I squad as Pakistan take on South Africa for a three-match series, starting with the first one on Tuesday, October 28, in Rawalpindi.

Zaman was not picked for the squad, with Babar Azam making his return to the T20I side. Babar last featured in the T20I format against South Africa in December 2024 and makes a return in the first T20I at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Why is Fakhar not in the squad?

Meanwhile, Zaman, who has been a mainstay in Pakistan's batting line-up and was also in the Asia Cup 2025, is not in the squad. Before the start series, coach Mike Hesson revealed that Zaman has been given a temporary break from T20Is to focus on first-class cricket.

"I certainly endorse his selection, with Fakhar Zaman sent to first-class cricket. We've had a conversation with him, and he wants to come back into the One-Day scene, so we've given him a bit of a break from T20Is to get his technique back to where he wants to be, and I've been really supportive of that," Hesson said as quoted by GeoSuper.

"That created an opportunity for another top-order player, and it's a great opportunity to get Babar back into the squad. He's likely to bat at three, so it's a role that I'm very confident he'll be able to do well in," Hesson added.

Coming back to the first T20I between Pakistan and South Africa, Salman Ali Agha won the toss and opted to bowl first. Apart from Babar, Naseem Shah and wicketkeeper batter Usman Khan are also back in the side. Meanwhile, Haris Rauf was not picked for the T20Is.

South Africa are in with fresh faces with the likes of Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, and Keshav Maharaj rested, while David Miller pulled out of the series due to injury. Donovan Ferreira leads the side. South Africa have handed a T20I debut to Tony de Zorzi.

"We are going to bowl first. In Pindi, you never know what to restrict the other team to, we want to bowl as well as possible. We have a few new faces and a few comebacks too so I'm very excited about that. (On Babar and Naseem's return to the T20I side) They both have been match-winners for Pakistan in the past and I'm happy to have them back. We have two all-rounders, two pacers and Abrar as our spinner. Myself and Saim can also roll our arm over," Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha said at the toss.

"We wanted to bowl first as well but now we have to bat well and try to restrict them after that. I have a role to bat at No. 6. We are excited to have Quinton de Kock back. He gives us a lot of confidence, not only with the gloves, he gives consistent runs at the top of the order. We have Tony de Zorzi making his debut," Proteas stand-in skipper Ferreira said.