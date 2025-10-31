Why Indian team wearing black armbands in second T20I vs Australia in Melbourne? Before the India vs Australia T20I, players paid tribute to 17-year-old Ben Austin, who tragically died after being struck on the neck during practice. Teams observed a minute’s silence and wore black armbands in his memory.

Melbourne was shrouded in sadness as players from India and Australia paid tribute to 17-year-old Ben Austin before the second T20I at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Austin tragically passed away on Thursday after being struck on the neck while training at Ferntree Gully Cricket Club.

Austin, who was wearing a helmet but reportedly not a neck guard, was hit by a delivery from a “wanger,” a hand-held ball-throwing machine. Emergency services responded promptly around 5 PM, rushing him to the hospital, where he was placed on life support. Despite medical efforts, the youngster could not be saved.

Ahead of Friday’s match, both teams joined match officials, representatives from Ben’s cricket clubs, Cricket Victoria, and Cricket Australia in observing a minute of silence on the field. Players also wore black armbands, a gesture symbolising grief and solidarity, similar to tributes made to Phil Hughes in 2014.

Australia win toss and elect to field

Australia won the toss in Melbourne and elected to field first in the second T20I. The hosts made one change to the playing XI, as Matt Short replaced Josh Phillipe in the playing XI. Meanwhile, despite receiving immense flak on social media, the team management has backed Harshit Rana.

Meanwhile, India had a poor start to the game, as Shubman Gill departed for five runs. Sanju Samson was promoted to number three in the match, but the move didn’t work, as the keeper-batter departed for two runs. Captain Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Axar Patel made 1,0 and 7 as India were reduced to 49/5.

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Matthew Short, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood