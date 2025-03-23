Who is Vignesh Puthur, wrist-spinner who made impressive debut for MI in clash against CSK in IPL 2025? Vignesh Puthur had a brilliant debut for Mumbai Indians in their opening clash against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025. Vignesh got three wickets for 32 and kept Mumbai alive in the match in their defence of 155. Who is Vignesh, the impressive debutant? Check here.

Vignesh Puthur made an impressive debut for Mumbai Indians in his team's IPL 2025 opening clash against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The left-arm wrist spinner troubled the CSK batters and kept Mumbai alive in the match while defending 155.

Puthur took the wickets of CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube and Deepak Hooda as he helped Mumbai make a comeback in the match. Puthur first got the well-set Gaikwad for 53 caught down the ground, before deceiving Dube and getting him caught at long-on. The wrist-spinner then removed Hooda caught at deep mid-wicket to get his third.

Who is MI spinner Puthur?

Vignesh Puthur is a 24-year-old Kerala left-arm wrist spinner. He was picked by MI during the IPL 2025 mega auction at the base price of Rs 30 lakh.

Puthur has not played any game for his state senior team but has played for Kerala at the U14 and U19 levels. He was scouted by Mumbai Indians after his impressive performances for Alleppey Ripples in the Kerala Cricket League. He played three matches in the tournament and picked two wickets.

Puthur also spent time in the Tamil Nadu Premier League. Vignesh used to bowl medium pace and spin in his early days and was by local cricketer Mohammed Sherif to try leg spin. He moved his base to Thrissur to take his career further. He also played for Jolly Rovers Cricket Club, which saw him get a place in the KCL, which then brought his IPL contract.

Vignesh made his debut as the Super Kings hosted Mumbai in their IPL 2025 opener. CSK opted to bowl first. "We are bowling first. Playing on this pitch for the first time, so don't really know how it will play. So we just want to adapt and chase accordingly. Looks a good wicket to bat. Prep has been good. We had our young wicket-keeper coming back early to the camp. Noor, Ellis, Rachin and Sam Curran are the overseas," Gaikwad said at the toss.

"I am good with batting first. We had a lovely camp back home, we were here 2-3 days before. Both are unbelievable franchises in terms of achievements. I am sure it will be a good game. Rickleton, Jacks, Santner and Boult are the four overseas," MI stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav said at the toss.