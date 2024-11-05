Who is the only Italian Player to have registered for IPL 2025 mega auction? Check here

Follow us on Image Source : IPL IPL auction to take place in Jeddah.

The IPL Governing Council revealed the much-awaited dates for the upcoming mega auctions. As revealed, the mega auctions will take place across two days on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

As many as 1574 players have registered for the bidding war with 1165 Indians and 409 overseas players in it. The IPL detailed the capped and uncapped players list along with a breakdown of the overseas players from each country.

Overseas players from as many as 16 countries have come for registration for the bidding war. South Africa has the most number of registrations with 91 players part of the list. Australia has 76 registrations, while England has 52.

While players from cricket powerhouses have registered for the auctions, one player from Italy has also given his name for the bidding war. But who is that player?

Notably, as per ESPNCricinfo, Thomas Draca is the Italian player who has registered for the IPL auction. Draca is a medium pacer who was recently seen playing in the Global T20 Canada for Brampton. The 24-year-old bowler was also recently by MI Emirates for the next season of the ILT20 in the UAE.

The capped and uncapped list is as follows:

Capped Indians (48 players)

Capped Internationals (272 players)

Uncapped Indians who were a part of previous IPL seasons (152 players)

Uncapped Internationals who were a part of previous IPL seasons (3 players)

Uncapped Indians (965 players)

Uncapped Internationals (104 players)

Notably, only 204 slots are available so many players will have to go back without being picked. Each franchise can have a squad of a maximum 25 players.

An IPL mega auction will take place once after every three years. Teams have to shelve out most of their players and build a new team. This time, the franchises were allowed to retain up to six players with a maximum of five capped. The retentions could have been either direct or via Right to Match.