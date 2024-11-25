Who is Priyansh Arya? Youngster triggers heated bidding war between MI, RCB and PBKS in IPL 2025 auction

Follow us on Image Source : X/CRICCRAZYJOHNS Priyansh Arya triggered a bidding war at the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah on November 25, 2024

On another eventful day in Jeddah, the young Indian cricketer Priyansh Arya made the headlines in the IPL 2025 mega auction on Monday. An unknown name in IPL and international cricket, Arya managed to trigger a bidding war for his signature on day 2 of the auction.

Four teams Mumbai Indians, Royal Challenger Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings were engaged in a heated battle to sign Arya who entered the auction for a base price of Rs 30 lakh. Punjab Kings outbid RCB to sign Arya for Rs 3.8 crore.

Who is Priyansh Arya?

The 23-year-old left-handed batter plays for Delhi in domestic cricket and for India A U19 team. He came to the limelight for his big-hitting skills in the Delhi Premier League 2024.

He made his first-class debut for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy tournament last year and his T20 debut in 2021. He boasts impressive records in T20 cricket with 356 runs in 11 innings at an average of 32.36 and a strike rate of 167.92.

Just before the auction, Priyansh smashed 102 off just 43 balls against Uttar Pradesh in the opening round of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 on November 23.

More to follow...