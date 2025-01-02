Who is Beau Webster? Domestic stalwart named in Australia's XI for Sydney Test ahead of Mitchell Marsh

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Beau Webster.

Beau Webster is all set to represent his country at the highest level as Australia have named him in their playing XI for the New Year's Test in Sydney against India, replacing star allrounder Mitchell Marsh. Webster will be cap number 469 in Test cricket for Australia and will be their third debutant in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy after Nathan McSweeney and Sam Konstas.

Who is Beau Webster?

Beau Jacob Webster was born on December 1, 1993, in a country town called Snug, located at a 30-minute drive, south of Hobart. He completed his higher secondary education at Kingston High School. Webster caught everyone's eye while playing age-group (Tasmania U-17, U-19, U-23) cricket for Tasmania.

Webster is a renowned name in the Australian domestic circles. Primarily a batter who bowls medium pace, Webster has racked up 5297 runs in 93 first-class games at an average of 37.83, including 12 centuries and 24 fifties. He has played 54 List A games and scored 1317 runs at an average of 31.35 with the help of one century and seven fifties.

Webster has played 93 T20s and aggregated 1700 runs at an average of 26.98 and a strike rate of 118.71, including 11 half-centuries.

The 31-year-old allrounder has claimed 148 first-class wickets at an average of 37.39, including three four-fors and two five-wicket hauls. He also has 44 List A victims and 24 wickets in the shortest format of the game.

Webster has scored 1463 runs and snared 18 wickets in the Big Bash League (BBL) so far. He has represented Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Renegades in the BBL and is currently playing for Melbourne Stars.

Beau Webster's Stats

Format Matches Innings Runs Average Centuries Fifties First-class 93 159 5297 37.83 12 24 List A 54 48 1317 31.35 1 7 T20 93 79 1700 26.98 0 11