'While there's an age gap...': MS Dhoni opens up on relationship with Virat Kohli | WATCH

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli have shared a great relationship on and off the field. The two stalwarts have served Indian cricket for more than a dozen years. It is well known how Dhoni has supported Kohli in various stages of his career and how Kohli took the captaincy baton from the former World Cup-winning captain.

Dhoni has opened up on his relationship with Kohli, saying that they have been great colleagues in the Indian team. "We have been playing together since 2008/09, and while there's an age gap, I wouldn't necessarily say I'm like an older brother or anything; we've just been colleagues who have played for India for a long time. He has been among the best in world cricket," former skipper Dhoni said at an event.

Dhoni made his International debut in December 2004 and announced his International retirement on 15th August 2020. Dhoni led the Indian team for several years and decided to leave the Test format in 2014, giving the captaincy to his successor Kohli. He then stepped down from the white-ball captaincy in early 2017, leaving the post for the batting maestro.

After quitting the captaincy, Dhoni continued being part of the limited-overs sides till 2019 when he played his final International match, a heartbreaking semifinal loss to New Zealand in the 2019 ODI World Cup. Dhoni retired in 2020.

However, he continues being part of professional cricket as he dons the Chennai Super Kings jersey in the Indian Premier League. Dhoni is considered one of the most successful captains of all time, having won three ICC titles as a leader. He has also led his IPL franchisee to five IPL title wins with the latest coming in 2023. Speculations arise every season that Dhoni might hang his boots from this form of cricket as well but he continues to show love to his fans with his presence on the field.