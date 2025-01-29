Where will Virat Kohli bat in Ranji Trophy match against Railways? Delhi captain Ayush Badoni reveals

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli

Star India batter Virat Kohli has struggled to find runs in the five-match series against Australia. He kicked off the tour with a scintillating century in Perth but since, the Australia pacers trapped him multiple times outside offside, resulting in Kohli finishing the series with only 190 runs to his name. The series of poor knocks questioned his spot in the playing XI and to sharpen his skills in red-ball cricket, the 36-year-old is set to feature in the final league round of the Ranji Trophy 2025.

He practised for a couple of days with his new teammates in Delhi and ahead of that, he was working hard in the nets under the guidance of former India batting coach Sanjay Banger. The cricketer is desperate to get back to scoring big runs and for the same, he has trained to play deliveries on his backfoot. The upcoming clash against Railways in the domestic tournament will test his skills and it may also decide his Test future.

Meanwhile, Delhi captain Ayush Badoni revealed that Kohli will bat at number four against Railways. The skipper is ready to sacrifice his spot for the return of the legendary cricketer to the Delhi team. He also revealed Kohli’s message to the team and noted that it would be an honour for him to lead the cricketer in the Ranji Trophy game.

“He will bat at No. 4. He has told us to be positive and express ourselves confidently. I have played against Virat bhaiyya in the IPL. It is an honour that in back-to-back matches I have now led Rishabh and Virat bhaiyya,” Badoni was quoted as saying by PTI.

Badoni also revealed that he is ready to listen to all the suggestions that Kohli will pass to him in the match. The youngster also mentioned that the India international is open to making changes to the field despite not being the captain of the team.