When will Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return to action after becoming T20 World Champions?

Indian stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their T20I retirements after India's victorious T20 World Cup 2024 campaign in the USA and West Indies. The Men in Blue ended their 11-year-long ICC trophy drought with a famous win over South Africa in the final to become the T20 champions for the second time.

Virat and Rohit alongside Ravindra Jadeja called it time to their International 20-over career on high. A new-look Indian team, led by Shubman Gill, is at the Zimbabwe shores for a five-match T20I series in a bid to build a team for the future.

Now several fans would be eager to catch Rohit, Virat and Jadeja back in action on the cricket field. But when are they likely to take the 22-yards again? Check it out.

India are scheduled to play a five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe from July 6 to July 14. After this series, the Men in Blue will travel to Sri Lanka for a limited-overs series. The Men in Blue will lock horns against the Lankan Lions in three T20Is and as many ODIs from July 27 onwards.

The series will begin with three T20Is on July 27, July 28 and July 30, followed by the ODIs on August 2, August 4 and August 7. As the three players have called it time to the T20Is, they are likely to be in action next in the ODI series from August 2 onwards.

There is no threat to Rohit Sharma's captaincy in the two formats that he is now playing with BCCI secretary Jay Shah announcing that he will be the skipper for the Champions Trophy and also for the World Test Championship final.

On November 23, after winning 10 matches, we won hearts, but we were not able to win the Cup. I said in Rajkot that on June 29 that we will win hearts, win the Cup and hoist the flag in Barbados. And our captain hoisted it there," Jay Shah said in a BCCI video.

"After this win, the upcoming ICC events -- WTC final and the Champions Trophy, I am fully confident that our team, under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, will become champions," he added.

India's T20I and ODI schedule for series against Sri Lanka:

IND vs SL 1st T20I: 27th July, Saturday

IND vs SL 2nd T20I: 28th July, Sunday

IND vs SL 3rd T20I: 30th July, Tuesday

IND vs SL 1st ODI: 2nd August, Friday

IND vs SL 2nd ODI: 4th August, Sunday

IND vs SL 3rd ODI: 7th August, Wednesday