When Rahul Dravid actually got angry: Sehwag reveals how Dravid once lashed out at MS Dhoni

Image Source : TWITTER/GETTY IMAGES Virender Sehwag recalls the moment Rahul Dravid lashed out at MS Dhoni when the wicketkeeper-batsman was a newcomer in the side.

Rahul Dravid's angry version for an advertisement went viral on Friday earlier this week, as the former Indian captain, known for his calm demeanor, broke the car rearview mirror and shouted at the top of his voice as he got stuck in the Bangalore traffic.

The advertisement, initially shared by Indian skipper Virat Kohli, went viral almost instantly as people poured their love for Dravid.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag has now revealed the moment Dravid actually got angry inside the dressing room, which even shocked the opener.

Sehwag narrated the incident from a series against Pakistan during a conversation with Cricbuzz, saying that then-Indian captain Dravid had lashed out at MS Dhoni, who was a newcomer in the side.

“I have seen Rahul Dravid get angry. When we were in Pakistan and MS Dhoni had been a newcomer, he played a shot and got caught at point. Dravid was very angry with MS Dhoni. ‘That’s the way you play? You should finish the game.’ I was myself taken aback by the storm of English from Dravid, I didn’t understand half of it," Sehwag said.

“But when MS Dhoni next came in to bat, I could see he was not hitting shots much. I went and asked him what was wrong. He said he did not want to be scolded by Dravid again. ‘I will finish the game quietly and go back,’ Dhoni said."

The advertisement featuring Dravid left many fans on Twitter in splits, Kohli quoted-tweeted the advertisement, expressing surprise.

"Never seen this side of Rahul bhai," said Kohli on his Twitter handle, @imVkohli.

Former India and Karnataka teammate Dodda Ganesh tweeted, "The last time Rahul Dravid shouted like this was, from the Karnataka dressing room, and I was at the receiving end. "Innu ondu Run ide kano (There is one more run) @imVkohli.