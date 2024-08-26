When is India's next cricket match? Know entire schedule of men's team for 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav

Indian cricket team, more often than not, is in action across 12 months of a year. But this time around, the men in blue have been spared, for a change, as the team hasn't played a single competitive game since August 8, 2024. Their last assignment was the ODI series against Sri Lanka away from home where they lost 0-2. It was also India's first-ever ODI series loss to Sri Lanka since 1997.

The players are now enjoying a break with the next Test series scheduled against Bangladesh at home. India will be next in action on September 19 after a 40-day break and will play non-stop cricket until IPL 2025. India will face Bangladesh in the two-match Test series and three T20Is. New Zealand will then tour India for three Tests from October 16 to November 5.

Keeping the World Test Championship (WTC) in mind, these five Tests at home are massive for team India as they are scheduled to play the last five Tests against Australia down under. Results from five Tests at home will help them get the scenario for the Australia tour where they have won on their last two tours.

Moreover, team India has not lost to Australia in a Test series since 2014 and Rohit Sharma and his men will be keen on stretching their unbeaten run on the upcoming tour as well. In between the New Zealand Test series and Australia tour, India will also tour South Africa for four T20Is from November 8 to November 15. Post the Australia tour, England is scheduled to play five T20Is and three ODIs against India ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025.

India's schedule in 2024-25 season