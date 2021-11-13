Wheelchair Cricket India Association launches 'Drive with Ability' campaign

Saturday, November 13, 2021
     
The WCIA was established in the year 2016 with the objective of providing rehabilitation to persons using wheelchairs through sports.  

New Delhi Published on: November 13, 2021 11:08 IST
File image of Wheelchair Cricket player
The Wheelchair Cricket India Association (WCIA), a non-profit organisation, has launched #DrivewithAbility campaign.

The WCIA was established in the year 2016 with the objective of providing rehabilitation to persons using wheelchairs through sports.

The organization aims to provide a platform for wheelchair-bound people to "live equal & independent through cricket".

WCIA has launched a trailer on its social media platforms to mark the 2-month long campaign which will touch the various aspects of issues faced by the disability community while driving.

The video talks about the prejudices around disability driving and how the disabled community can be empowered to come out on the streets without hesitancy. 

