What will happen when Pakistan boycott their T20 World Cup 2026 clash against India? Explained The Pakistan government granted permission to its team for the T20 World Cup 2026; however, it stated that the team 'shall not take the field' for the match against India on February 15. Here is what will happen if Pakistan boycott the clash.

New Delhi:

Pakistan have decided that they will be participating in the T20 World Cup 2026; however, the Men in Green won't be allowed to play in their match against India on February 15.

The Pakistan government released a statement on its X account to clear the team's participation in the tournament. However, it stated that "the Pakistan cricket team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15 February 2026 against India".

While no confirmation of their refusal to play against India was mentioned, it must be due to the recent tensions which escalated in the build-up to the tournament. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, had thrown the team's participation in doubt after Bangladesh were removed from the World Cup due to the latter's denial to travel to India for the tournament.

PCB chairman raised team's uncertainty for T20 World Cup

The PCB chairman had accused the ICC of double standards and had stated that a decision on their participation will be taken after his meeting with the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

After his meeting with Sharif, Naqvi had deferred the decision to Friday or Monday. And a day ahead of their stated deadline, they have made up their mind.

What will happen if Pakistan boycott their T20 World Cup clash against India?

India and Pakistan were scheduled to play their T20 World Cup match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15. However, their decision to boycott the match will result in the forfeit of two points to India in Group A.

Pakistan are placed in Group A with India, USA, Netherlands and Namibia. If Pakistan lose out on these two points, their progress to the next stage can also be in jeopardy. The Men in Green had lost their group game to USA in the T20 World Cup group stage and had lost to India too.

This made them suffer an early exit from the World Cup as the USA progressed through. A boycott would place more pressure on Pakistan in the upcoming edition of the tournament. The Salman Ali Agha-led team will be playing all of their matches in Colombo. They open their tournament against the Netherlands on February 7 at the Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo, followed by their game against the USA on February 10 at the same venue. Their third match was scheduled to take place against India at the R Premadasa Stadium, followed by their last group stage encounter against Namibia on February 18 at the Sinhalese Sports Club.