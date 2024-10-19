What is the lowest target defended by India in fourth innings as they bid for magic win against New Zealand?

Follow us on Image Source : AP Indian cricket team.

India are bidding for a magical win in the first Test match against New Zealand in Bengaluru. The Men in Blue have made a commendable effort by slicing out New Zealand's 356-run lead and bringing them to bat again in the fourth innings. However, the hosts would regret on the flurry of wickets they lost after the second new ball was taken.

Despite going strong at 408/3, India were bowled out for 462, losing the last seven wickets for only 54 runs. Sarfaraz Khan top-scored for the hosts as he made 150, while Rishabh Pant fell for 99. The new ball brought about the fall of wickets with New Zealand quicks ripping apart the Indian batting lineup. Matt Henry, William ORourke and Tim Southee shared seven wickets among themselves to bowl the hosts for 462.

India now need some more magic to pull this off as they have only 107 to defend to try and register a famous win in Bengaluru.

Notably, the lowest score defended by India in the fourth innings of a Test match is also 107, which they did against Australia in 2004 in the Mumbai Test. The Indians bowled out the Aussies for 93 and registered a 13-run win.

Lowest targets defended by India in the fourth innings:

1 - 107 against Australia in Mumbai in 2004

2 - 143 against Australia in Melbourne in 1981

3 - 170 against South Africa in Ahmedabad in 1996

4 - 188 against New Zealand in Mumbai in 1969

5 - 188 against Australia in Bengaluru in 2017

Notably, the hosts had a horrific outing with the bat in the first innings. India were bowled out for just 46 in the first innings as the seam bowling conditions rattled them for their lowest score at home. Pant was the highest scorer with 20 in the first innings, while Yashasvi Jaiswal hit 13. Apart from these two, none of the batters could reach the double digits.

In reply, New Zealand racked up a huge score of 402 with Rachin Ravindra scoring 134. Tim Southee also chipped in with a crucial contribution of 65. He partnered Rachin for a 137-run stand for the eighth wicket.