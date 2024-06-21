What is Team India's schedule after T20 World Cup 2024? Check all tours and series of Men in Blue here

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian cricket team.

Rohit Sharma's India are on a mission in the Caribbean as they look to end their decade-old ICC trophy drought in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. The Men in Blue are currently playing in the Super Eight stage of the tournament, looking to make an entry in the semifinal for the second straight time.

The Indian team will have a busy schedule even after the 20-over World Cup with several series lined up ahead. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced India's home series schedule for the 2024-25 season. The season will begin with India hosting Bangladesh on September 19. The Men in Blue will also tour South Africa in a short T20I series in November.

India's schedule after T20 World Cup 2024

1 - India tour of Zimbabwe: The Indian team will travel to Zimbabwe immediately after the 20-over World Cup for a five-match T20I series from July 6 onwards. The next four T20Is will take place on July 7, July 10, July 13 and July 14. All the games will be held at Harare Sports Club in Harare.

Here are the complete fixtures:

July 6: ZIM vs IND 1st T20I at Harare Sports Club; Time: 4:30 PM IST onwards

July 7: ZIM vs IND 2nd T20I at Harare Sports Club; Time: 4:30 PM IST onwards

July 10: ZIM vs IND 3rd T20I at Harare Sports Club; Time: 9:30 PM IST onwards

July 13: ZIM vs IND 4th T20I at Harare Sports Club; Time: 4:30 PM IST onwards

July 14: ZIM vs IND 5th T20I at Harare Sports Club; Time: 4:30 PM IST onwards

2 - India tour of Sri Lanka: After the T20I series against Zimbabwe, the Men in Blue will travel to their neighbouring nation Sri Lanka in the final week of July for a multi-format series. India will play against the Lankan Lions in three ODIs and three T20Is. The Sri Lankan Board had confirmed the series in November last year. Though the fixtures are not official as of yet, the series will begin on July 27.

3 - Bangladesh tour of India: Bangladesh will travel to India in September for a two-match Test and a three-match T20I series. This will be the third Test tour of Bangladesh to India. The series will begin two Tests in Chennai and Kanpur from September 19 - September 23 and September 27 to October 1. They will then face the Bangla Tigers in three T20Is from October 6 onwards.

Complete fixtures of BAN vs IND series:

September 19 to 23: IND vs BAN First Test, Chennai

September 27 to October 01: IND vs BAN Second Test, Kanpur

October 6: IND vs BAN 1st T20I, Dharamsala

October 9: IND vs BAN 2nd T20I, Delhi

October 12: IND vs BAN 3rd T20I, Hyderabad

4 - New Zealand tour of India: New Zealand will also pay a visit to India for a three-match Test series from October 16 onwards. The first Test will be played in Bengaluru, followed by the second one (October 24-28) in Pune and the third one (November 1 - November 5) in Mumbai.

Complete fixtures IND vs NZ series:

October 16 to 20: IND vs NZ First Test, Bengaluru

October 24 to 28: IND vs NZ Second Test, Pune

November 01 to 05: IND vs NZ Third Test, Mumbai

5 - India tour of South Africa: After two home series, the Men in Blue will travel to South Africa for a four-match T20I series in November. The series is the rescheduled one from India's tour 2021 tour to the African nation, which was postponed due to Covid-19.

Complete fixtures SA vs IND series:

November 8 - IND vs SA 1st T20I, Durban

November 10 - IND vs SA 2nd T20I, Gqeberha

November 13 - IND vs SA 3rd T20I, Centurion

November 15 - IND vs SA 4th T20I, Johannesburg

6 - Border-Gavaskar series: The year will end with India travelling to Australia for the high-profile Border-Gavaskar series. This will be the first time in 32 years that the two teams will play a five-match Test series, extended from the four-match series, they used to play since 1991-92.

Border-Gavaskar series fixtures:

Match Venue Date 1st Test Perth November 22-26 2nd Test (Day/Night) Adelaide Oval December 6-10 3rd Test Brisbane December 14-18 4th Test Melbourne December 26-30 5th Test Sydney January 3-7

7 - England tour of India: Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, England will also tour to India for a white-ball series in January and February 2025. The series will feature five T20Is and three ODIs from January 22 onwards.

Fixtures of IND vs ENG series:

22 January: First T20I, Chennai

25 January: Second T20I, Kolkata

28 January: Third T20I, Rajkot

31 January: Fourth T20I, Pune

02 February: Fifth T20I, Mumbai

06 February: First ODI, Nagpur

09 February: Second ODI, Cuttack

12 February: Third ODI, Ahmedabad