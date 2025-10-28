What is ODI World Cup 2027 qualification pathway? Are West Indies in hunt for direct entry? West Indies failed to qualify for the ODI World Cup 2023, which was a dark time for the two-time ODI champions. The Windies will be looking for a direct entry into the ODI World Cup 2027. Are they in hunt for it? Check here.

New Delhi:

The ODI World Cup 2027 is nearly two years away from now as the teams and the fans eagerly wait for the biggest cricketing spectacle in the world. The 14th edition of the tournament will take place in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia with 14 teams taking part in it.

While the schedule for the tournament is yet to be announced, it is expected to be played in October and November. The tournament will return to the 2003 format with 14 teams placed in two groups of seven each. The top three will make it to the Super Six stage, with the top four making it to the semifinals.

What is the World Cup qualification pathway?

14 teams will play the tournament. South Africa and Zimbabwe will be the automatic qualifiers due to being hosts, while Namibia, the other co-host, will have to feature in the qualifiers as they do not hold full-member status.

The top eight teams in the ICC ODI team rankings as of March 31, 2027 (excluding the hosts) will directly qualify for the tournament. This means if South Africa stay in the top eight, the ninth-ranked side as on the cut-off date will get a direct entry. If Zimbabwe also stay in the top eight, the side ranked 10th will also go through.

Notably, the remaining four teams will come from a 10-team qualifier tournament.

Are West Indies in hunt for direct qualification?

West Indies, the two-time ODI champions, infamously missed out on playing in the ODI World Cup 2023 as they failed to secure a qualification. They are now fighting hard for a direct entry into the tournament.

The Windies are in the ninth spot in the ODI rankings currently, with South Africa in sixth. With the Proteas in the top eight, the current cut-off is for the ninth team in the rankings to make a direct entry into the World Cup. If the West Indies manage to stay there, they will go through without playing the qualifiers.

The Windies recently lost a three-match ODI series to Bangladesh 1-2, who are 10th in the standings. Their next ODI series will be against New Zealand in November.

Updated ICC ODI rankings as of 28th October 2025: