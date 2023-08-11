What is India's record at Lauderhill Florida? Venue for 4th and 5th IND vs WI T20Is

Follow us on Image Source : AP Will Team India be able to win the series in Florida?

India's month long tour of the West Indies and USA is set to conclude on Sunday (August 13) with the last two T20I matches being played in Florida. India are lagging behind by 1-2 in the five-match series currently and are in a must-win situation in the fourth T20I on Saturday. Interestingly, there is not much turn around for the teams between the last two matches and it is expected to be a thrilling finish to the tour.

Team India is not playing in the USA for the first time. Perhaps, they have played as many as 6 T20Is here and have a brilliant record winning four matches while losing only one. The Men in Blue have won their last four matches at the venue and will be looking to extend their winning run over the weekend. Exactly around a year ago, India and West Indies had locked horns in the USA for the last two T20 matches and India had won both of them comfortably.

It was a collective effort with the bat in the fourth T20I played on August 6, 2022 as they posted 191 runs for the loss of five wickets in their 20 overs. It was the bowling attack that had immensely impressed with Arshdeep Singh picking three wickets while Avesh Khan, Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi scalped a couple each as West Indies could only muster 59 runs.

In the fifth and final T20I of the series that was played the very next day, on August 7, 2022, India yet again batted first and slammed 188 runs on the back of a half-century from Shreyas Iyer who opened the innings. In response, India's spinners wreacked havoc with Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi sharing all 10 wickets to fall. West Indies were able to muster only 100 runs losing the match by a whopping 88-run margin.

This brilliant record certainly gives India an edge going into the fag end of the series and they have a great chance to win the series 3-2 after being 0-2 down at on stage.

Latest Cricket News