What happens if both India vs Australia and Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Super 8 matches are washed out?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Captains of India, Australia, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

The T20 World Cup 2024 has reached its pointy edge with two out of four semifinal spots up for grabs in the Super 8 stage of the tournament. After England and South Africa booked their place in the last four from Group 2, two places remain vacant from Group 1.

Ahead of the last two Super 8 contests - India vs Australia and Afghanistan vs Bangladesh - all four teams remain in the hunt for the two remaining semifinal places in the tournament due to Afghanistan's famous win over Australia recently. Even though the teams will not want to leave any stone unturned in their last games, there is a threat of rain looming in these two matches in St Lucia and St Vincent.

Currently, India lead Group 1 with four points from two matches with an NRR of +2.425, followed by Australia in second with two points from two games and an NRR of +0.223. Afghanistan are third with two points from two games and an NRR of -0.650, while the Bangla Tigers are at the bottom with no point from two games and an NRR of -2.489.

What happens if India vs Australia match is washed out in St Lucia?

Group 1 toppers India will face Australia in their second last match of the Super 8 stage at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia. It was raining in St Lucia as per the visuals on the morning of June 24, i.e. the match day. As per Accuweather, there is little over 10% chance of rain at around 10 AM, the starting time of the match as per local time.

If the match is washed out then India will be the biggest beneficiaries as it will confirm their place in the semifinals. Australia will be on thin ice following a potential washout out as the 2021 champions will then remain stranded on three points. If Afghanistan win the next game, the Aussies will be knocked out but if the Afghans lose in this case, the Aussies will sail through.

What happens if Afghanistan vs Bangladesh is also washed out in St Vincent?

After their win over Australia, Afghanistan have opened the Group 1 well wide. They now face Bangladesh at the Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent. According to Accuweather, the rain chances in Kingstown, St Vincent range from 31% to 51% from 8 PM (local time) to 11 PM.

If this match also gets washed out after a potential washout of the India vs Australia clash, then Afghanistan and Bangladesh will share a point each. Afghanistan, who are currently on two points will get to three, similar to where Australia will be in case of a washout against India. Then NRR will come into play and at the current moment, Aussies have a superior NRR of +0.223, while Afghans have an NRR of -0.650. Due to this Australia will qualify along with India in case of both games get washed out.