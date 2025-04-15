Nishant confirms Nitish Kumar will remain CM face for NDA in Bihar assembly elections Nishant Kumar firmly stated that Nitish Kumar will remain the NDA’s chief ministerial face for the 2025 Bihar elections, reaffirming his health and leadership with support from top BJP leaders.

Patna:

In a strong rebuttal to opposition claims, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s son, Nishant Kumar, on Tuesday made it clear that his father will remain the Chief Ministerial face of the NDA alliance in the upcoming 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. Speaking to the media in Patna, Nishant affirmed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bihar BJP President Samrat Choudhary have reiterated Nitish Kumar’s leadership within the alliance.

"I appeal to the people to form the government again under NDA's leadership, with my father at the helm," Nishant said. “Amit Shah uncle came and said clearly that my father will be the CM face. Samrat Choudhary ji also confirmed that he has been with my father for the last 15 years and will fight the elections under his leadership.”

Responding to opposition allegations that the BJP may replace Nitish Kumar after the elections, Nishant said, “Why won’t he be made CM? Amit Shah has said it, Samrat ji has said it – there is no question about it.”

On questions surrounding Nitish Kumar’s health, Nishant was emphatic in his response: “He is 100% fit and healthy. The public can see it for themselves. The people of Bihar will decide. I urge the people to give my father an even bigger mandate than the one they gave him in 2010.”

The political future of Nitish Kumar has been a matter of speculation, with several voices in the opposition questioning both his health and the NDA’s commitment to his leadership. However, Nishant Kumar’s statements come as a clear attempt to dispel doubts and reaffirm unity within the alliance.

Nishant also avoided answering questions about his political aspirations, smiling and staying silent when asked if he planned to enter active politics.

Taking a dig at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Nishant asserted, “Nitish Kumar will be the Chief Minister of Bihar again.” He expressed confidence in the people’s judgment and said that Bihar’s citizens are wise and well aware.

Reaffirming the NDA’s strategy, he said, “When Amit Shah visited Bihar, he clearly said that the elections will be fought under Nitish Kumar’s leadership. Samrat Choudhary also supported this by emphasizing their long-standing association. We are confident of winning under my father's leadership.”

Nishant Kumar has consistently shown strong support for his father, and once again voiced his unwavering belief in Nitish Kumar’s capability to continue leading Bihar. He concluded by urging voters to give the NDA a decisive majority in 2025, just like they did in 2010.