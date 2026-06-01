What does Shimron Hetmyer's return to West Indies' ODI squad for Sri Lanka series mean?

New Delhi:

Shimron Hetmyer made a return to the West Indies squad for the upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka, as did Alzarri Joseph, as the Windies gear up for the crucial contests at home. Hetmyer is back in the squad after last featuring in the format against England in June 2025 as the Windies prepare for the ODI World Cup 2027.

"Following his impressive performances during the recent ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Shimron Hetmyer has been reintegrated into the West Indies ODI setup as part of CWI's strategic build-up towards the 50-Over World Cup in October and November next year," CWI said in a statement while naming the 15-man squad that will be led by Shai Hope.

While Hetmyer is back in the ODI setup after a year, Joseph is in line to play his first international since his back injury and last featured for the Windies in July 2025. Meanwhile, Shamar Joseph and Gudakesh Motie are also among the returnees.

What does Hetmyer's inclusion mean?

Hetmyer's inclusion will provide the Windies with a hard-hitting middle-order. They have struggled with their batting in the past two series against Bangladesh and New Zealand. The Windies were blown away by Bangladesh in their three-match ODI series after being shot out for 133 and 117 in two of the three ODIs and winning one only in the Super Over.

Hetmyer's inclusion will provide the Windies with the batting cushion. He had a strong T20 World Cup 2026 as he was the highest run-scorer for the two-time champions, having made 248 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 186.47.

The Windies are fighting to directly qualify for the ODI World Cup 2027. They are currently in 10th place as per the ODI rankings and need to be in the top nine to earn a direct spot as the ninth-placed team will qualify if the Proteas stay in the top eight, which they are currently.

Sri Lanka on a multi-format tour to West Indies

Sri Lanka are on a multi-format tour to the West Indies. They will take them on in a three-match ODI series that will begin on June 3. The second and third ODIs will take place on June 6 and 8. All the ODIs will take place at the Sabina Park in Jamaica. The two sides will then play in a three-match T20I series, followed by two Test matches.

West Indies ODI squad vs Sri Lanka:

Shai Hope (capt, wk), Ackeem Auguste, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Shimron Hetmyer, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Shamar Springer