West Indies announce squad for India tour; Deandra Dottin returns to ODIs, Injured Stafanie Taylor out

The Cricket West Indies announced a squad for the West Indies women's tour of India 2024 on Wednesday. The legendary all-rounder Deandra Dottin has been included in the team upon her successful return to T20I cricket but there is no place for the veteran batter Stafanie Taylor.

India host West Indies in 3 ODIs and 3 T20I games starting on December 15. Dottin's return significantly boosts West Indies' batting attack which lacks experience in the absence of injured Stafanie Taylor.

Dottin, 33, was the best performer for her team in the recent T20 World Cup 2024. She reversed her retirement decision to return to T20Is and is now set to play her first ODI game since March 2022. On the other hand, Taylor, an all-time leading run-getter in ODIs for her country, is currently rehabilitating from an injury sustained, according to the CWI press release.

"We want to get more girls involved with franchise cricket moving forward and looking toward India, it's always good to play in front of the Indian IPL teams," West Indies coach Shane Deitz said. "It is good for our ladies to start getting their names in front of those people, to hopefully open some opportunities in the future.

"We want to take the good momentum we gained at the T20 World Cup into this series," Shane Deitz added. "We showed that we can compete against the top teams, which was pleasing." ​

West Indies women's squad for India tour

Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Nerissa Crafton, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Rashada Williams.

West Indies women's tour of India 2024 fixtures