West Indies vs England Pitch report: How will surface at Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad play during 4th T20I?

Just when everyone thought that the West Indies were going to stomp England in the 3rd T20I and claim the series, the visitors clawed their way back into the five-match series and left the hosts dazed. England's impactful resurgence at St. George's in Grenada has added spice to the series and hence the 4th T20I at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad is a must-watch.

Both sides are expected to come hard at each other and West Indies' squad announcement suggests the same. The Men in Maroon have left out their out-of-form southpaw Shimron Hetmyer and brought the hard-hitting Johnson Charles into the squad. Charles was a part of the Windies squad that played against India a few months ago.

In addition to that, the hosts have rested pacer Alzarri Joseph for the remainder of the series in order to manage his workload ahead of their tour of Australia starting next month which includes two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is.

Brian Lara Stadium Pitch Report:

The surface at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad is one of the slower surfaces in the Caribbean and hence the batters struggle to post a huge total on the board. Its slow nature incentivises spinners who give the ball a rip and hence there will be a lot of eyes on Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali. The last T20I encounter at the venue was played between India and the Windies and saw the latter score 149 while batting first. India couldn't chase it down and lost the contest by four runs.

Brian Lara Stadium Record and Stats:

Total T20I Matches: 5

Matches won batting first: 2

Matches won bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 146

Average second innings score: 132

Highest total scored: 190/6 (20 Ov) by India vs West Indies

Highest score chased: 156/7 (19.5 Ov) by SA-W vs WI-W

Lowest total defended: 149/6 by West Indies vs India

