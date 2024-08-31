West Indies legend Dwayne Bravo to retire from professional cricket after CPL 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Dwayne Bravo during the T20 game against South Africa in Dubai on October 26, 2021

The legendary West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo announced his decision from international cricket on Saturday, August 31. Regarded as one of the best death-overs bowlers of all time, Bravo will retire after the conclusion of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League 2024.

The 40-year-old Bravo retired from international cricket in November 2021 after winning two T20 World Cup titles with West Indies in 2012 and 2016. In his retirement post on Instagram, Bravo said he would be playing his 'final professional tournament' in front of his Caribbean people in CPL.

"It's been a great journey and I'm looking forward to playing my final professional tournament in front of my Caribbean people," Bravo posted on Instagram. "TKR is the place where everything started for me and will end with my team."

Bravo famously leads the bowling chart in T20 cricket history with a record 630 wickets in 578 matches. He has also scored 6970 runs in T20 cricket to display his all-round superiority since his debut in 2006.

