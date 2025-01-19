West Indies' Jomel Warrican breaks Muralitharan, Kumble's Test record in Pakistan with 7-wicket haul in Multan

Follow us on Image Source : AP Jomel Warrican achieved his career-best figures of 7/32 in the first innings of the Multan Test against Pakistan

West Indies left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican registered the best figures by a visiting spin bowler in Tests in Pakistan as the visitors got a glimmer of hope in the ongoing game against Pakistan in Multan. Warrican registered his career-best figures of 7/32 as he broke former England left-arm spinner Phil Edmonds' record for an overseas spinner in Tests in Pakistan. West Indies rode on Warrican's terrific spell to bowl Pakistan out for 157 in the second innings.

Warrican's figures were the sixth-best for a West Indies spinner in Tests while third-best by a visiting bowler in Pakistan, behind Sri Lankan pacer Ravi Ratnayeke and former India captain Kapil Dev, who both had eight-wicket hauls to their name. Warrican with his spell on a helpful minefield of a track in Multan surpassed the likes of Muttiah Muralitharan and Anil Kumble, who both had Test six-wicket hauls in Pakistan.

Best figures by a West Indies spinner in Tests

9/95 - Jack Noreiga (vs India) - Port of Spain, 1971

8/29 - Lance Gibbs (vs India) - Barbados, 1962

8/49 - Devendra Bishoo (vs Pakistan) - Dubai, 2016

8/60 - Roston Chase (vs England) - Barbados, 2019

8/104 - Alf Valentine (vs England) - Manchester, 1950

7/32 - Jomel Warrican (vs Pakistan) - Multan, 2025

Best figures by a visiting bowler in Tests in Pakistan

8/83 - Ravi Ratnayeke (SL vs PAK) - Sialkot, 1985

8/85 - Kapil Dev (IND vs PAK) - Lahore, 1983

7/32 - Jomel Warrican (WI vs PAK) - Multan, 2025

7/52 - Chris Pringle (NZ vs PAK) - Faisalabad, 1990

7/66 - Phil Edmonds (ENG vs PAK) - Karachi, 1978

Pakistan, after skipper Shan Masood's attacking half-century, couldn't really piece together their innings properly on a difficult wicket in Multan and eventually folded for 153. However, still, Pakistan were able to set a target of 251 for the West Indies to chase as things stand, the hosts should be able to seal a comfortable victory.