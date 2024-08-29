Thursday, August 29, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. West Indies announce squad for Women's T20 World Cup 2024, legendary Deandra Dottin returns after 2 years

West Indies announce squad for Women's T20 World Cup 2024, legendary Deandra Dottin returns after 2 years

The 33-year-old Deandra Dottin last played international cricket during the ODI game against India in August 2022 but announced a shock return from her retirement last month. The in-form all-rounder Hayley Matthews leads the Caribbean side in the upcoming tournament in the UAE.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: August 29, 2024 20:58 IST
West Indies squad for T20 World Cup 2024
Image Source : GETTY West Indies cricketer Deandra Dottin during the 2022 World Cup match in Tauranga on March 24, 2023

West Indies announced their squad for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday, August 29. The star all-rounder Deandra Dottin made her sensational return to international cricket in a significant boost for the Caribbean side.

The 33-year-old Dottin shocked the cricket world with her unexpected retirement from international cricket in 2022. She reversed her decision to return to action last month and has been selected in the West Indies squad for the Women's World Cup in the UAE starting on October 3.

West Indies squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024

Hayley Matthews (c), Shermaine Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Deandra Dottin, Karishma Ramharack, Mandy Mangru, Nerissa Crafton, Qiana Joseph, Shamila Connell, Stafanie Taylor, Zaida James.

Related Stories
Rashid Khan ruled out of one-off Test against New Zealand in Noida

Rashid Khan ruled out of one-off Test against New Zealand in Noida

Joe Root surpasses two West Indies legends in different records with fifty against Sri Lanka

Joe Root surpasses two West Indies legends in different records with fifty against Sri Lanka

ABF vs SKN Pitch Report: How will surface in Antigua play in CPL 2024 Match 1?

ABF vs SKN Pitch Report: How will surface in Antigua play in CPL 2024 Match 1?

More to follow...

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement