West Indies announce squad for Women's T20 World Cup 2024, legendary Deandra Dottin returns after 2 years

West Indies announced their squad for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday, August 29. The star all-rounder Deandra Dottin made her sensational return to international cricket in a significant boost for the Caribbean side.

The 33-year-old Dottin shocked the cricket world with her unexpected retirement from international cricket in 2022. She reversed her decision to return to action last month and has been selected in the West Indies squad for the Women's World Cup in the UAE starting on October 3.

West Indies squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024

Hayley Matthews (c), Shermaine Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Deandra Dottin, Karishma Ramharack, Mandy Mangru, Nerissa Crafton, Qiana Joseph, Shamila Connell, Stafanie Taylor, Zaida James.

