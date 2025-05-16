West Indies allow Rutherford, Shepherd to stay for remainder of IPL 2025; Shamar Joseph not to return Cricket West Indies has allowed a couple of their players, Romario Shepherd and Sherfane Rutherford, to finish the 2025 edition of the IPL for their respective franchises. West Indies are scheduled to play Ireland and England in back-to-back white-ball series, with both of them being selected.

New Delhi:

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has allowed Romario Shepherd and Sherfane Rutherford to remain with their respective franchises for the rest of the 2025 edition of the IPL, while pulling out pacer Shamar Joseph. Shepherd and Rutherford, will both be key to their teams' chances as both Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) are in the running for the playoffs and eventually the title and CWI has offered full support to both of them, who have chosen to complete the season.

"We acknowledge that players have their individual contractual arrangements, which they would want to honour as it relates to their continued participation. CWI fully supports those players who choose to remain in India to complete the tournament. We remain confident in the depth and quality of our talent and are committed to fielding a strong, competitive squad to represent the West Indies with pride. Strategic adjustments have been made to ensure key areas are adequately covered," CWI said in an official statement.

Shepherd played a match-winning knock for RCB against the Chennai Super Kings, smashing a 14-ball half-century, while Sherfane Rutherford has played a few vital knocks for Gujarat Titans at No 4. Shepherd and Rutherford were picked for the West Indies for the ODI series against Ireland and England but will now miss the assignment. However, CWI has pulled out Shamar Joseph for the international assignments, given that the pacer was benched for the whole season thus far by the Lucknow Super Giants.

With Mayank Yadav also ruled out of the competition due to an injury, the Super Giants have called upon Will O'Rourke's services for the remainder of the season.

John Campbell will replace Rutherford for the Ireland series, while Shimron Hetmyer will come into the squad for the England ODIs. Hetmyer has returned to India to complete his obligation with the Rajasthan Royals, who will not advance any further than the group stage. Jediah Blades, on the other hand, replaces Shepherd for both the ODI assignments.

The three ODIs against Ireland take place on May 21, 23 and 25 before the England series kicks off on May 29, the day of the first qualifier of the IPL.