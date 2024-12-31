Went unsold in IPL 2025 auction, out-of-favour Indian star slams third consecutive ton in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian cricket team players.

Out-of-favour Indian star Mayank Agarwal, who went unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction, has slammed his third consecutive century in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024/25.

Mayank, who had previously scored a hundred centuries against Punjab and Arunachal Pradesh, has now hit a hundred against Hyderabad in the fifth round of the domestic 50-over tournament. Skipper Mayank hit 124 from 112 balls as he helped his team post a strong total of 320 batting first at the ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Ahmedabad.

The right-handed batter continued his Midas touch and sent the opposition bowlers all around the park. His knock was filled with 15 fours and two sixes. Agarwal was dismissed in the 37th over by Aniketh Reddy when his team was on 225. Smaran Ravichandran produced a fiery knock of 83 from 75 with five sixes and three fours.

The Karnataka star had earlier hit 139* (from 127 balls) against Punjab and 100* (45 balls) against Arunachal Pradesh in the previous two rounds.

Mayank has been on a run-scoring spree in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. He has made 428 runs in five matches so far at a whopping average of 142.66 and at a strike rate of 117.26. He has already scored 50 fours and 13 sixes in the tournament and is gunning for more.

Notably, Mayank had gone unsold in the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction. He entered the bidding war at a base price of Rs 1 crore but found no takers among the 10 teams. He was recently part of Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2023 and 2024 but was released by the 2016 champions ahead of the mega auctions.

Mayank has also played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (2011-2013, then Royal Challengers Bangalore), Delhi Capitals (2014-16, then Delhi Daredevils), Rising Pune Supergiants (2017, now defunt) and Punjab Kings (2018-22) previously.

Mayank has played for India in 21 Tests and five ODIs, in which he has 1488 and 86 runs, respectively. The right-handed batter made his debut in 2018 in Tests and in 2020 in ODIs; however, his last games in the two formats came in 2022 (Tests) and 2020 (ODIs).