'We don't want to...': Rohit Sharma casts doubt over Mohammed Shami's participation, provides massive update

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Rohit Sharma provided an update on pacer Mohammed Shami, who has been out of action for almost a year now

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami's participation in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy is in doubt as confirmed by skipper Rohit Sharma in the pre-series press conference ahead of the New Zealand Tests. Rohit was unsure of the pacer's participation saying that he and the whole team management are keeping their fingers crossed because they don't want to rush and take an underprepared Shami to Australia.

"To be honest, it is difficult to make a call on him for Australia series," Rohit said at the press conference. "He had a setback and had swelling in his knees. That put him back a little bit and had to start again. He's at the NCA (National Cricket Academy) with doctors and physios.

"We don't want to bring undercooked Shami to Australia. We are keeping our fingers crossed," Rohit added.

Rohit's words were true to the reports last month which suggested that Shami might be doubtful for the Border-Gavaskar series after swelling in the knees but the pacer was quick to refute the reports with a strongly-worded post on X.

"Why these type of baseless rumors? I’m working hard and trying my level best to recover. Neither the BCCI nor me have mentioned that I am out of the Border Gavaskar series. I request the public to stop paying attention to such news from unofficial sources. Please stop and don’t spread such fake fake fake & fake news, especially without my statement,” Shami had written.

Shami's absence in Australia might be felt deeply by the Indian team. Akash Deep has done well and presented a strong case to partner Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj in the pace department with Shardul Thakur as the pace-bowling all-rounder backup but with the seam movement and his skills with the old ball, Shami would be a handful and India will hope that if not for the full series, the veteran seamer can be available for a game or two.

India might rope in Yash Dayal and one of Mukesh Kumar or Harshit Rana, who is one of the three travelling reserves with the Test squad for New Zealand. The three-match home series against the Kiwis kicks off in gloomy Bengaluru on Wednesday, October 16.