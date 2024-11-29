WBBL Final 2024 Live Streaming: Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades live telecast in India details

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY WBBL Final 2024 Live Streaming and Telecast details

Brisbane Heat thrashed Sydney Thunder to set a mouth-watering Women's Big Bash League 2024 final clash against Melbourne Renegades on Friday. The Heat are two-time champions while the Renegades will be chasing their maiden WBBL title in a heavyweight clash at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday afternoon.

Sophie Molineux-led Renegades dominated the season and topped the WBBL points table with 14 points to secure the final spot. Jess Jonassen's Brisbane Heat also clinched 14 points but finished second due to a comparatively poor net run rate.

When is the Women's Big Bash League 2024 final starting?

The 10th season of the Women's Big Bash League 2024 final will be played on Sunday, December 1.

At what time does the Women's Big Bash League 2024 final begin?

The Women's Big Bash League 2024 final will begin at 07:50 AM IST (1:20 PM Local Time).​

Women's Big Bash League 2024 final venue

The final of the Women's Big Bash League 2024 will be played at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Where can you watch the Women's Big Bash League 2024 final live on TV?

Indian cricket fans can enjoy the live telecast of the Women's Big Bash League 2024 final on Star Sports 1 HD TV channel.

Where can you watch the Women's Big Bash League 2024 final online for free in India?

The majority of Women's Big Bash League 2024 final matches are available for free live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar application and website for India-based users.

Brisbane Head Squad: Jess Jonassen (c), Nadine de Klerk, Bonnie Berry, Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Charli Knott, Shikha Pandey, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mikayla Wrigley, Lucy Bourke, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Ruby Strange, Kira Holmes, Lily Bassingthwaighte.

Melbourne Renegades: Sophie Molineux (c), Alice Capsey, Sarah Coyte, Emma de Broughe, Josephine Dooley, Deandra Dottin, Nicole Faltum, Ella Hayward, Milly Illingworth, Hayley Matthews, Georgia Prestwidge, Naomi Stalenberg, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb, Sara Kennedy, Linsey Smith, Tara Norris, Charis Bekker, Grace Scrivens.