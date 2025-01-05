WATCH: Virat Kohli mocks Australian crowd with 'sandpaper' gesture after Smith's wicket; empties his pockets

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Virat Kohli with peculiar gesture towards the SCG crowd on Day 3 of the fifth Test

It was an action-packed morning session in Sydney on the third and what probably would be the final day of the series decider. 87 runs were scored while seven wickets fell but Australia were still ahead chasing 162 runs to win the series, qualify for the World Test Championship and reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

India were without Jasprit Bumrah for their final innings of the series but Prasidh Krishna put his hand up and took three crucial wickets in the morning session. With Virat Kohli standing in for Jasprit Bumrah, there were going to be fireworks and the former India skipper was in his mood and zone and there was no shortage of entertainment. Having sent back Sam Konstas and Marnus Labuschagne already, Krishna had his tails up and dismissed Steve Smith, who was vying for 10,000 Test runs and fell just one short.

As soon as Smith got out, the Indians were fired up, they could believe that with over 100 runs to go they still had a chance to challenge the Australians. Kohli as usual got the team morale going and hit back at the crowds as well in a sudden outburst of gestures. Kohli first rubbed his hands against each other before emptying his pockets inside out as the broadcasters and the spectators knew what he was doing.

Kohli gestured it again after a ball during the 11th over of Australia's batting innings as the packed crowd on the Jane McGrath day went absolutely wild.

Watch the video here:

Krishna was really bending his back as without Jasprit Bumrah, the lanky pacer and Mohammed Siraj had to potentially win the game on their own. However, it wasn't going to be and it didn't as Australia won the Test match by six wickets and the series 2-1 as they qualified for the WTC final for the second consecutive time.