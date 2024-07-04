Thursday, July 04, 2024
     
WATCH: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav can't control themselves on beats of dhol, dance after hotel arrival

The T20 World Cup triumphant Indian team finally arrived home in New Delhi after winning the trophy for the second time in nine editions. As the team reached the team hotel, ITC Maurya, dhols were ready and Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav couldn't hold themselves back from dancing.

Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Updated on: July 04, 2024 10:07 IST
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav let it
Image Source : SCREENGRAB Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav let it loose outside the team hotel in New Delhi after arrival

The victorious Indian team arrived in New Delhi on Thursday (July 4) morning after a delay of a few days due to hurricane Beryl in Barbados. The weather was gloomy in the capital city as well with overnight rain, however, it didn't deter fans from gathering at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in numbers early on Thursday morning as they welcomed their heroes in grand style. The Indian team arrived at 6:20 AM and immediately left for the team hotel, ITC Maurya in Chankyapuri.

At the hotel, the players and the whole Indian contingent were welcomed with another round of cheers and fans' welcome who couldn't stop shouting and singing songs before the dhols were waiting for them at the hotel entrance. Suryakumar Yadav was the first one to give in to the temptation of his feet moving as soon as he heard the beats of the dhol. Surya went all in as he was enjoying himself before Yashasvi Jaiswal joined him.

Soon, skipper Rohit Sharma too saw his feet grooving to the dhol beats and the likes of Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Siraj too danced their heart out before entering the hotel.

Watch the video here:

The hotel had its own preparations done ranging from tricolours-themed dishes to a T20 World Cup trophy-shaped cake in colours of Indian jersey. A special breakfast and other things to welcome the Indian team were done as the hotel was all decked up for the welcome.

The Indian team is set to leave for the Prime Minister's office and will be felicitated by PM Narendra Modi before travelling to Mumbai for an open-bus parade. The parade is set to kick off at Nariman Point and will go on till the Wankhede Stadium before the function at the iconic venue in Mumbai.

