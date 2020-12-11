Watch: Jasprit Bumrah slams career's first half-century in AUS A vs IND; receives guard of honor by Team India

Image Source : TWITTER-@_SHORTARMJAB_ Jasprit Bumrah played a quickfire 55-run knock of just 57 deliveries and remained unbeaten for India in the second practice match against Australia A on Friday.

Jasprit Bumrah, who is known for his bowling exploits, turned up with the bat in style as he slammed the first half-century of his professional career on Friday. He remained unbeaten on 55 off just 57 deliveries during the practice match between India and Australia A in Sydney.

After an embarrassing batting collapse which saw India go from 72/2 to 123/9 within 25 overs, Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj (22) added 71 runs for the final wicket to take India's score to 194.

Bumrah ended as the highest scorer of the Indian innings.

Maiden first-class fifty for Jasprit Bumrah and this is also his first 50 in any format! He gets to his half-century in 54 balls in a pink-ball game against Australia A!

Bumrah reached his half-century with a six off a short-pitched delivery from Will Sutherland. Watch:

Enroute his first half-century with the bat, the 27-year-old slammed six fours and two sixes. He also hit the first-ever six of his playing career during the knock.

Jasprit Bumrah - Test batting average of 2.9 - is smoking them out there!



— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 11, 2020

As Bumrah returned to the dressing room following the fall of the final wicket of Indian innings, he was given a guard of honour by the members of the Indian team.

Earlier, the Indian middle-order failed to step up in the innings as Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant and Wriddhiman Saha failed to cross double figures. Prithvi Shaw (40) and Shubman Gill (43) had respectable scores in the top-order.