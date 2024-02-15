WATCH: Glenn Phillips flies to his left to take a screamer, sends back Keegan Petersen

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Keegan Petersen

Glenn Phillips is no stranger for fielding brilliances but even he might have surprised himself on the third day of the ongoing second Test between New Zealand and South Africa. The hosts were in trouble with a partnership blossoming between David Bedingham and Keegan Petersen as the duo had added 98 runs for the fifth wicket and was looking good to stretch the lead.

But in the 60th over of the innings which Matt Henry was bowling, Keegan Petersen cut the back of a length delivery fiercely and didn't try to keep it down. But Phillips, at gully, flew to his left in a flash like a goalkeeper and caught the ball single-handedly to complete a screamer. Such was the effort that Phillips celebrated it with a roar while Henry was also pumped with New Zealand finally breaking the partnership that was threatening to take the game away from them.

The fantastic catch also triggered a collapse as South Africa collapsed from being 202/4 to 235 all-out to lose their last six wickets for 33 runs. The first-innings lead of 31 runs meant that the hosts were set a target of 267 runs to win the second Test and also seal the series 2-0. However, it is not going to be easy for New Zealand as it is the highest target set in the fourth innings at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. The Kiwis lost Devon Conway at the stroke of stumps as they ended the day at 40/1 needing 227 more runs to win.

Earlier in the match, the Proteas put up a fighting effort after opting to bat first as they scored 242 runs in their first innings. Dane Piedt then stunned the home team picking up five wickets skittling them for 211 runs and eking out a crucial 31-run lead. The Test match is interestingly poised right now but the visitors will need wickets in the first hour of the fourth morning to make a match out of this.