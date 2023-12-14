WATCH: David Warner's 'zip your lip' gesture to critics after scoring century goes viral in AUS vs PAK Test

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY David Warner

David Warner is featuring in his farewell series against Pakistan currently and started off in fine fashion smashing his 26th Test century in Perth. As expected, the left-hander unfurled his celebration fisting the pump with a jump in the air after reaching his ton and had a fiery look on his face as well.

Soon after completing his century, Warner also came up with a gesture for the critics to keep mum with finger on his lips. For the unversed, several former cricketers and especially Mitchell Johnson had questioned his place in the side based on his recent form in Tests. Moreover, Johnson had also stated that the player like Warner who played a major part in the sandpaper scandal few years ago, doesn't deserve to get a farewell series as well.

After scoring a ton, Warner also explained the reason for his gesture stating that scoring runs is the only way to shut all the criticism. "It’s my job to come here and score runs. It was good to get a couple of partnerships, first with Uzzie (Khawaja) and then with Smudge (Smith). (On his century) It does feel great, it’s about putting runs on the board for the bowlers. No better way to silence the critics than by putting runs on the board," Warner said while speaking to broadcaster.

Watch the video of Warner's century celebration and his gesture:

David Warner will be keen on making this a daddy hundred as he is looking good at the moment. For the unversed, Australia are already on their way to post a mammoth total having lost only a couple of wickets in the first two sessions. Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne couldn't convert their starts getting out after scoring 41 and 16 runs respectively.

Pakistan are clearly struggling at the moment with their inexperienced pace bowlers not getting their line and length proper. Moreover, they have been poor in the field as well dropping a couple of catches including that of David Warner in the second session. They will have to be on their toes to even hope of restricting Australia under 400 in the first innings.

