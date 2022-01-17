Monday, January 17, 2022
     
Australia U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Watch Live Streaming Details: How to Watch ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Online, TV

Australia U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Live Streaming ICC U19 World Cup 2022: Get the Live Streaming Details, Live Telecast, Live Stream, Live cricket score, updates, commentary, highlights, latest news and full scorecard between AUSU19 vs SLU19.

India TV Sports Desk Written by: India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 17, 2022 13:38 IST
File image of Australian Under-19 player
Image Source : TWITTER

File image of Australian Under-19 player

Australia will take on Sri Lanka in 9th Match of the ongoing Under-19 World Cup 2022. The game will take place at Conaree Sports Club, Basseterre, St Kitts. 

Australia U19 won against West Indies by 6 wickets in their first match of the tournament. Sri Lanka are also coming with an opening win as they piped Scotland U19 by 40 runs.

Match Details

Australia U19 vs Sri Lanka U19, 9th Match
Conaree Sports Club, Basseterre, St Kitts
6:30 PM

ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast Details

In India
Star Sports will telecast the ICC U-19 World Cup. You can watch Live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

In Pakistan
In Pakistan, the live telecast will be available on PTV Sports. The live streaming will be available on the PTV app.

In West Indies
In the Caribbean the U-19 World Cup 2022 matches will be available on ESPN Network. The live streaming will be available on the ESPN+ app.

In Bangladesh
In Bangladesh, Gazi TV, T Sports, and BTV will present the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022.

In Sri Lanka
Star Sports and Siyatha TV will provide the live telecast of the U-19 World Cup 2022.

In Australia
In Australia, Kayo TV and Foxtel Network will telecast the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022.

In New Zealand
In New Zealand, Sky Sports Network will live stream the U-19 World Cup 2022. 

In the United States and Canada
In the United States, Willow TV will present the live telecast of U19 World Cup 2022.

In the United Kingdom
In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Cricket will telecast the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022 matches.

In South Africa
In South Africa, SuperSport will Live telecast the U-19 World Cup 2022 matches.

