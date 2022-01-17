Australia U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Watch Live Streaming Details: How to Watch ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Online, TV

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER File image of Australian Under-19 player

Australia will take on Sri Lanka in 9th Match of the ongoing Under-19 World Cup 2022. The game will take place at Conaree Sports Club, Basseterre, St Kitts.

Australia U19 won against West Indies by 6 wickets in their first match of the tournament. Sri Lanka are also coming with an opening win as they piped Scotland U19 by 40 runs.

Match Details

Australia U19 vs Sri Lanka U19, 9th Match

Conaree Sports Club, Basseterre, St Kitts

6:30 PM

ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast Details

In India

Star Sports will telecast the ICC U-19 World Cup. You can watch Live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

In Pakistan

In Pakistan, the live telecast will be available on PTV Sports. The live streaming will be available on the PTV app.

In West Indies

In the Caribbean the U-19 World Cup 2022 matches will be available on ESPN Network. The live streaming will be available on the ESPN+ app.

In Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, Gazi TV, T Sports, and BTV will present the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022.

In Sri Lanka

Star Sports and Siyatha TV will provide the live telecast of the U-19 World Cup 2022.

In Australia

In Australia, Kayo TV and Foxtel Network will telecast the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022.

In New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sports Network will live stream the U-19 World Cup 2022.

In the United States and Canada

In the United States, Willow TV will present the live telecast of U19 World Cup 2022.

In the United Kingdom

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Cricket will telecast the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022 matches.

In South Africa

In South Africa, SuperSport will Live telecast the U-19 World Cup 2022 matches.