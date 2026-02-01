Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. Was Sarfaraz Ahmed using phone during IND vs PAK U19 World Cup 2026 clash? Picture goes viral on social media

Was Sarfaraz Ahmed using phone during IND vs PAK U19 World Cup 2026 clash? Picture goes viral on social media

Sarfaraz Ahmed courted controversy for seemingly using a mobile phone while in the PMOA during the India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup 2026 clash. A picture of Sarfaraz with the phone has gone viral on social media, sparking concerns among the fans.

Sarfaraz Ahmed.
Sarfaraz Ahmed. Image Source : X/Vipintiwari952
Written By: India TV Sports Desk
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

India and Pakistan locked horns in a crucial U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six clash at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo with a semifinal spot on the line. With three teams confirmed for the knockouts, only one among India and Pakistan could have made their way through to the next round.

The arch-rivals look to join Australia, Afghanistan and England as the third team for a spot in the semifinals. The gripping contest saw India put 252-all out in their 50 overs with a tug of war between the two teams. The Pakistan bowlers did their job well, however, the Men in Blue kept the fight on and posted a strong total on the board. 

However, a sticky point appeared in the match with Pakistan U19 mentor Sarfaraz Ahmed reportedly spotted using a mobile phone. The picture went viral on social media as it raised concerns over the veteran's act in the PMOA area.

"How was Sarfaraz Ahmed using a phone during a U19 match? That’s a fair question, especially given the ICC’s strict ban on communication devices in the PMOA. These rules exist for a reason, to prevent any form of outside influence or match fixing. Anyone watching this?"

Check some reactions here:

India were asked to bat first by Pakistan. The Indian players put up a strong fight with the bat despite losing their way at the start. Vedant Trivedi put up a strong 68 from 98 balls, while Kanish Chouhan helped in the finish with 35 as India were bowled out for 252. 

Pakistan bowlers displayed a strong performance in the crucial clash as they kept the lid on the Indian batters. After a fiery start from Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who made 30 from 22 balls, India suffered a collapse to lose three wickets without adding a run for 47. 

Vihaan Malhotra and Abhigyan Kundu then put up a fightback as the two put up a 62-run stand for the fourth wicket before the Men in Green struck again. The Indians had a bit of a partnerships with Kundu Vedant Trivedi, RS Ambrish and Kanishk Chouhan contributing well.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Cricket U19 World Cup 2026 Sarfaraz Ahmed
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\