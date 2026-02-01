Was Sarfaraz Ahmed using phone during IND vs PAK U19 World Cup 2026 clash? Picture goes viral on social media Sarfaraz Ahmed courted controversy for seemingly using a mobile phone while in the PMOA during the India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup 2026 clash. A picture of Sarfaraz with the phone has gone viral on social media, sparking concerns among the fans.

India and Pakistan locked horns in a crucial U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six clash at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo with a semifinal spot on the line. With three teams confirmed for the knockouts, only one among India and Pakistan could have made their way through to the next round.

The arch-rivals look to join Australia, Afghanistan and England as the third team for a spot in the semifinals. The gripping contest saw India put 252-all out in their 50 overs with a tug of war between the two teams. The Pakistan bowlers did their job well, however, the Men in Blue kept the fight on and posted a strong total on the board.

However, a sticky point appeared in the match with Pakistan U19 mentor Sarfaraz Ahmed reportedly spotted using a mobile phone. The picture went viral on social media as it raised concerns over the veteran's act in the PMOA area.

"How was Sarfaraz Ahmed using a phone during a U19 match? That’s a fair question, especially given the ICC’s strict ban on communication devices in the PMOA. These rules exist for a reason, to prevent any form of outside influence or match fixing. Anyone watching this?"

India were asked to bat first by Pakistan. The Indian players put up a strong fight with the bat despite losing their way at the start. Vedant Trivedi put up a strong 68 from 98 balls, while Kanish Chouhan helped in the finish with 35 as India were bowled out for 252.

Pakistan bowlers displayed a strong performance in the crucial clash as they kept the lid on the Indian batters. After a fiery start from Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who made 30 from 22 balls, India suffered a collapse to lose three wickets without adding a run for 47.

Vihaan Malhotra and Abhigyan Kundu then put up a fightback as the two put up a 62-run stand for the fourth wicket before the Men in Green struck again. The Indians had a bit of a partnerships with Kundu Vedant Trivedi, RS Ambrish and Kanishk Chouhan contributing well.