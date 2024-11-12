Wanindu Hasaranga ruled out of ODI series against New Zealand, replacement named

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Wanindu Hasaranga

Sri Lanka have been dealt a huge blow as their key player Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series at home against New Zealand. He sustained a hamstring injury during the second T20I against the same team on Sunday (November 10). He was seen hobbling during the latter half of his spell and also limped while running between the wickets during the match.

The leg-spinning all-rounder is unlikely to recover in time for the ODI series and has been replaced by Dushan Hemantha in the squad. The latter has played five ODIs so far for Sri Lanka and recently shined for Sri Lanka A. As for Hasaranga, his absence will certainly be significant for the hosts as he picked up six wickets in two T20Is apart from scoring a crucial 22 in the series opener.

Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana and Dunith Wellalage are the other frontline spinners in the squad and it remains to be seen if Hemantha will get a chance.

Meanwhile, New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson who picked up a hattrick in the second T20I has also been ruled out of the ODI series due to a calf injury. Adam Milne has been called up to the squad as his replacement.

As far as the ODI series is concerned, it is set to commence on November 13 with the opener to be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla. The last two matches of the series will then be played on November 17 and 19 respectively in Pallekele.

Updated Squads

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka (C), Kamindu Mendis, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Nishan Madhushka, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madhushanka, Mohamed Shiraz

New Zealand: Mark Chapman, Tim Robinson, Glenn Phillips, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Michael Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Dean Foxcroft, Mitchell Santner (C), Nathan Smith, Mitch Hay, Jacob Duffy, Zakary Foulkes, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne