Wanindu Hasaranga gets to milestone of 300 T20 wickets, becomes only second Sri Lankan bowler to achieve feat

Wanindu Hasaranga continued his magnificent run for the Desert Vipers as he registered magnificent figures of 3/10 while assisting Mohammad Amir, who had a four-wicket haul himself, in blowing away Sharjah Warriorz in the ongoing ILT20. Hasaranga with the three-wicket haul, completed 300 wickets in T20 cricket, thereby becoming only the second Sri Lankan bowler after Lasith Malinga to achieve the milestone while bowling the most economical spell of ILT20.

Most wickets by a Sri Lankan bowler in T20 cricket

390 - Lasith Malinga, in 289 innings

300 - Wanindu Hasaranga, in 200 innings*

282 - Thisara Perera, in 322 innings

227 - Isuru Udana, in 213 innings

191 - Maheesh Theekshana, in 180 innings

Hasaranga sent back Tim Seifert, Luke Wells and Ashton Agar as after Amir's burst in the powerplay, Hasaranga ran through the Warriorz's middle-order as Tim Southee-led side folded for just 91. The Vipers chased down the total without losing a single wicket as Fakhar Zaman and Alex Hales made light work of the chase, scoring 95 runs in just 10 overs. The leg-spinning all-rounder has been in consistent form in white-ball cricket for Sri Lanka recently and now in the ILT20, which boards well for the Rajasthan Royals ahead of the 2025 edition of the IPL.

Hasaranga with the Wednesday performance, also went a bit ahead of Chris Jordan to now being the outright second-highest wicket-taker in ILT20 history. Hasaranga has 34 wickets to his name in 22 matches with Afghanistan and MI Emirates' Fazalhaq Farooqi at the top with 41 scalps. Mohammad Amir with the four-fer became the joint-fifth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 21 scalps, equaling MI Emirates' Waqar Salamkheil.

The Vipers extended their reign at the top as they came back from the blip against the Dubai Capitals in the last game while the Warriorz succumbed to their third loss of the tournament and remained outside the top four.