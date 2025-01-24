Vishnu Vinod 'very excited' to work with Ponting, PBKS in IPL 2025 after injury ended 2024 season: Exclusive

Follow us on Image Source : PBKS/INSTAGRAM, GETTY Vishnu Vinod has worked under Ricky Ponting previously at DC.

Vishnu Vinod is gearing up for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League with a new team that he didn't expect to reach. He didn't audition himself for this camp before the auction but now is very excited to play for Punjab Kings. It's home away from home for Vishnu, who has previously worked with the new PBKs head coach Ricky Ponting and the new team skipper Shreyas Iyer at Delhi Capitals.

The 31-year-old wicketkeeper batter from Kerala was part of the Capitals side in IPL 2021 when Ponting was the DC head coach and Shreyas was also part of the Delhi-based franchise.

He has been roped in by the PBKS for Rs 95 lakh at the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction and is looking forward to the new season, especially after his previous one with Mumbai Indians ended due to an injury. Vishnu has been part of IPL since 2017 and has been part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (2017), Delhi Capitals (2021), Sunrisers Hyderabad (2022) and Mumbai Indians (2023 and 2024).

Ahead of the 18th season of the Indian cash-rich league, Vishnu interacted with India TV in an exclusive interview.

Excerpts from the interview:

Question. How are things going in the Punjab Kings camp? What all you guys are doing currently?

Answer: We have been training in the camp. We are getting enough batting, training and all. I am very happy to be part of it. We are focusing on skill sets. We are getting to bat. I am a wicketkeeper-batsman so I am doing my wicketkeeping drills too"

Question: Did you watch the IPL 2025 auction when your bidding war was on?

Answer: Yes, I was watching my bidding. I was watching the auction from my room in Hyderabad. I never thought that Punjab would bid for me because I didn't come for any trials for Punjab.

Question: Have you spoken to Shreyas Iyer and Ricky Ponting?

Answer: I spoke to Shreyas for a little while at the start of the camp. I have worked with Ricky Ponting in 2021 (with DC). I am very excited to be playing under Ponting.

Question: Your performance in SMAT 2024 has dipped from what it was in 2023. How are you looking to bounce back?

Answer: As you said, I had a good season in all formats of domestic cricket last time. This year, I couldn't do well. I am working on myself for this IPL and looking forward to it.

Question: How was your experience of sharing the dressing room alongside Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and others in IPL?

Answer: It was a great experience of me working alongside Virat bhai, Bumrah, Suryakumar and Rohit bhai. On the field they are different and off the field, they are very chill. I enjoyed playing with them.

Question: How has been your bond with Kerala teammate Sanju Samson and what have been the interactions about?

Answer: Sanju has a very big fan base. I am a big fan of his batting too. There won't be much talk between me and Sanju. He backs his game and plays accordingly

Question: How eager are you to get back on the field in IPL 2025?

Answer: I am very excited about the new season. I got injured last year in between the tournament. I am very excited to return to the IPL. If I get a chance, I will put my 100% for the team.