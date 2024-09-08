Virat-Pant return, Shreyas Iyer among 8 dropped; changes from India's last Test squad for Bangladesh opener

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the team's 16-member squad for the first Test match against Bangladesh. India are hosting Bangladesh in a two-match Test series, starting with the opening game in Chennai from September 19 onwards.

The Indian board has made some big selection calls while picking the team for the opening game. The selectors have dropped several players from the team's previous Test series against England while calling up a few others for the first match against the Bangla Tigers.

Who are the 8 players dropped?

The eight players who were part of the five-match series against England but are not part of the opening game against Bangladesh are Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat, Rajat Patidar, Saurabh Kumar, Washington Sundar, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar and Devdutt Padikkal.

Which players have come into the team?

Three players who were not part of even a single Test against England are now included in the team for the Bangladesh opener. Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant make their returns to the Test team. Kohli missed the England series due to personal reasons, while Pant was recovering from a horrific car crash he suffered in late December 2022. Left-arm pacer Yash Dayal gets his maiden Test call-up.

Notably, Rahul has also returned to the team after playing only one Test against the Three Lions. He was injured and didn't play the next four games.

India's squad for the first Test against Bangladesh:

Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.